Shazia Ilmi Slams Stalin For 'Poisoning Minds' Against PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shazia Ilmi on Thursday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of "using the day of the festival" to poison minds against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ilmi Questions Stalin's 'Hate Speech' Comments

Reacting to Stalin's "rise in hate speech against minorities" remarks, she said that it was ironic that such a statement was coming from someone who abused Sanatan Dharma. "It is unfortunate that MK Stalin is using the day of this festival to poison minds against Modi. Look where it is coming from. It is MK Stalin's party, which is known for abusing Sanatan Dharma. I find it extremely ironic that Stalin, who has abused Sanatan Dharma and called it all sorts of bad names, is actually talking about hate speech. It's shocking. He should look within himself and introspect on why there is so much hatred against one religion," Ilmi told ANI.

The BJP leader claimed that the statistics under the Narendra Modi government's tenure reflect good governance and highlight the benefits extended to minorities. "He must also look at the statistics that under the Modi government, because of good governance, the minorities have benefited so much more, disproportionate to the population in India. The central welfare schemes have worked extensively, and there has been no discrimination on the basis of religion," Ilmi said.

"It is the first time the minorities have received and benefited so much from the central welfare schemes. He should do the same and learn from Modi. Just for your sectarian politics, you cannot abuse a religion and call it dirty, filthy names," she added.

Stalin Cites Rise in Attacks on Minorities

Her remarks come after MK Stalin cited a reported 74 per cent rise in hate speech against minorities since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed office in the centre and said that it "signals grave danger ahead".

He said that the attacks by a "few right-wing violent groups", even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Christmas celebrations, send a disturbing message to the country. "When a few right-wing violent groups, acting in the name of the majority, indulge in attacks and riots, even as the Prime Minister participates in Christmas celebrations, it sends a disturbing message to the nation," Stalin posted on X.

He cited alleged reports of attacks on minorities in Jabalpur and Raipur and said that it was unacceptable to those who value harmony. "After Manipur, reports of attacks on minorities in Jabalpur, Raipur, and elsewhere are unacceptable to anyone who values harmony. A reported 74 per cent rise in hate speech against minorities since the Union BJP government assumed office signals grave danger ahead. Curbing riotous groups that divide society is therefore a shared and urgent duty, to be enforced with firm resolve," Stalin said.

He said that the "true strength and character of a majority lie in ensuring that minorities live without fear". (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)