Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
RPF Arrests 3 Bangladeshi Nationals In Kanpur Intelligence Agencies Roped In

RPF Arrests 3 Bangladeshi Nationals In Kanpur Intelligence Agencies Roped In


2025-12-25 09:00:28
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from the Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express in Kanpur, officials said on Thursday.

Multi-Agency Probe Initiated

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of RPF Vivek Verma said that multiple central and state intelligence agencies were immediately informed following the arrests. "We immediately informed the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about this. In addition, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Army Intelligence and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) have conducted inquiries and investigations into the matter," Verma said.

Preliminary Investigation Details

According to the RPF, all three arrested individuals are below 30 years of age. During preliminary questioning, they stated that they had entered India from Bangladesh, reached Assam, and were travelling to Delhi by the Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express.

Further investigation is underway, with security agencies verifying their identities, travel documents, and the purpose of their journey, officials added.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MENAFN25122025007385015968ID1110524538



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search