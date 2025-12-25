Stalin Flags 74% Rise In Hate Speech, Says It Signals 'Grave Danger'

Stalin Flags 'Grave Danger' Over Rising Hate Speech

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday cited a reported 74 per cent rise in hate speech against minorities since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed office in the centre and said that it "signals grave danger ahead".

He said that the attacks by a "few right-wing violent groups", even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Christmas celebrations, send a disturbing message to the country.

"When a few right-wing violent groups, acting in the name of the majority, indulge in attacks and riots, even as the Prime Minister participates in Christmas celebrations, it sends a disturbing message to the nation," Stalin posted on X.

He cited alleged reports of attacks on minorities in Jabalpur and Raipur and said that it was unacceptable to those who value harmony.

"After Manipur, reports of attacks on minorities in Jabalpur, Raipur, and elsewhere are unacceptable to anyone who values harmony. A reported 74 per cent rise in hate speech against minorities since the Union BJP government assumed office signals grave danger ahead. Curbing riotous groups that divide society is therefore a shared and urgent duty, to be enforced with firm resolve," Stalin said.

He said that the "true strength and character of a majority lie in ensuring that minorities live without fear".

PM Modi Extends Christmas Greetings

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Christmas greetings to the people of India and the world, while also paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bharat Ratna Madan Mohan Malaviya, and Maharaja Bijli Pasi on their birth anniversaries.

Addressing a gathering in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said the city was witnessing a new source of inspiration on December 25, a day that holds religious and historical significance.

"Today, the land of Lucknow is witnessing a new inspiration. I extend Christmas greetings to the country and the world. Millions of Christian families in India are celebrating the festival today. We all wish that the spirit of Christmas brings happiness into everyone's life," PM Modi said.

