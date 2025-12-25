Christmas Celebrated With Decked-Up Churches In Kashmir

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Churches across Kashmir were decked up as Christians in the valley celebrated Christmas on Thursday with religious fervour, and held special prayers for peace and prosperity for the people.

The biggest mass gathered at the Holy Family Catholic Church at Maulana Azad Road here, where the members of the Christian community held special prayers and celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ.

The priest of the Church, Father John Paul, said the devotees prayed for peace and calm in Kashmir and the country.

“We prayed for peace and calm in Kashmir, in the entire country. We prayed for the people to be able to help and support each other. We also prayed for the generation of employment opportunities for the people in Kashmir who get fewer opportunities,” he told reporters here.

Lamenting the absence of snowfall here on Christmas, Father Paul said the devotees miss the snowfall, but the weather was still good.

“We were hoping for snowfall in the city and plains. But it did not happen. We still thank God for the lovely weather,” he said.

He called upon the people to awaken their feelings of humanity, brotherhood and love.