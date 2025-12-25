403
Lebanese Pres. Reaffirms State Monopoly Of Weapons
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday reaffirmed the state's determination to bring all weapons under its control, stressing his commitment to holding the upcoming elections on time.
In a press statement after meeting Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi in Bkerke on Christmas, President Aoun said the decision to limit weapons to legitimate authorities has been made and will be implemented according to circumstances.
President Aoun said Lebanon continues active diplomatic efforts alongside the ceasefire monitoring Mechanism, maintaining contacts with influential countries, particularly the United States, the European Union, and Arab states.
He also reassured that diplomatic efforts to prevent war have been ongoing, affirming that the specter of war has been pushed away from Lebanon and things are heading in a positive direction.
He added that he, Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam are committed to holding the elections in May, calling it a constitutional obligation.
President Aoun stressed that his responsibility is to guarantee safe and transparent elections, while Parliament will determine the law under which the elections will be held. (end)
