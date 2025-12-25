Poland Intercepts Russian Reconnaissance Aircraft Over Baltic Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) PAP stated this in an article, citing the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that Polish fighter jets intercepted, visually identified, and escorted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft that was flying near the borders of the airspace of the Republic of Poland.

In addition, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that during the night it recorded the intrusion of objects into Polish airspace from the direction of Belarus.

"After conducting a detailed analysis, it was determined that these were most likely smuggling balloons moving in accordance with the direction and speed of the wind. The flight of all objects was continuously monitored by radar systems," the Operational Command said. It added that, for security reasons, part of the airspace over the Podlaskie region was temporarily closed to civilian air traffic.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of December 23 Poland placed its air defense systems on heightened readiness, including scrambling fighter jets to protect the country's airspace due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

Photo: Ministry of National Defense