Postoperative Gynecomastia Care: Evidence-Informed Recovery Protocols For Chest Contouring

MENAFN - GetNews)"Dr. Babak Moein outlines structured gynecomastia aftercare to optimize healing and chest contour. Patients should plan rest and support before surgery, use compression garments (and drains if needed) to reduce swelling, and follow staged activity limits. Most return to desk work in days, heavier work in 1–2 weeks; teens return to school quickly but avoid sports for weeks."Dr. Babak Moein notes that postoperative gynecomastia care aims to reduce edema/seroma risk and stabilize chest contour. Protocols typically include early rest, continuous compression to support tissue adhesion and remodeling, drain care when indicated, hydration, and gradual ambulation with delayed resistance training until cleared. Return to sedentary work is often within days; heavy labor may require 1–2 weeks, with sports restricted longer.

Proper post-operative care is a critical component of successful gynecomastia surgery outcomes. Patients undergoing male chest reduction are advised to follow structured aftercare guidelines to promote optimal healing, reduce complications, and achieve long-lasting chest contouring results.

Recovery Begins Before Surgery

According to Dr. Babak Moein, recovery planning starts before the procedure itself. Patients are instructed to prepare for several days of rest, arrange transportation home after surgery, and secure support for daily activities during the initial healing phase. Teen patients are encouraged to coordinate short absences from school, while adults may plan limited work duties.

Immediate Post-Operative Care

Gynecomastia surgery is typically performed under general anesthesia. Following surgery, patients may experience chest soreness and swelling, which are expected and temporary. Compression garments are commonly prescribed to minimize swelling and support chest reshaping. In some cases, temporary drainage tubes are used to prevent fluid accumulation.

At-Home Recovery and Activity Guidelines

Most patients spend the first few days resting at home. Light movement is encouraged after the initial recovery phase to promote circulation, while strenuous activity and weightlifting are restricted until cleared by the surgeon. Gradual return to exercise is guided by follow-up evaluations.

Returning to Work or School

Patients with sedentary jobs often return to work within a few days, while physically demanding occupations may require one to two weeks of recovery. Teen patients typically return to school quickly but are advised to avoid physical education and sports temporarily.

Monitoring Results and Long-Term Outcomes

Follow-up visits allow the surgeon to assess healing progress and chest symmetry. Patients are encouraged to document before-and-after photos to objectively track improvement. The goal of gynecomastia surgery is a flatter, more natural chest that no longer causes discomfort or self-consciousness.

Expert Care in Los Angeles

Dr. Moein, founder of the Gynecomastia Center of Los Angeles, provides personalized aftercare guidance and offers both in-person and virtual consultations. His approach emphasizes patient education, safety, and predictable recovery.