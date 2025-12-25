403
Kuwait Deputy FM Welcomes Belgian Amb.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday received Belgian Ambassador in Kuwait Christian Domes, discussing bilateral relations between both countries and issues of mutual interest. (end) mt
