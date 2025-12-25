Tulip Real Estate Crosses £100 Million In Business Across Prime London Real Estate And Hospitality Assets In 2025

LONDON, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tulip Real Estate, led by Sidd Mahajan, Founder and Managing Director, has crossed £100 million in transactions in 2025, spanning strategic residential real estate and hospitality assets across prime London locations. This marks the second time the firm has surpassed the £100 million milestone in a single year, following its £101 million Amory Tower transaction in 2022, underscoring the consistency of Tulip Real Estate's execution and long-term investment strategy.

London continues to reinforce its position as a leading global real estate investment hub, supported by strong institutional participation, limited supply of prime assets and a pronounced flight to quality. According to leading real estate advisory firm JLL, late-2025 and early-2026 market indicators highlight resilient investment momentum, acute shortages of high-quality space and sustained demand for best-in-class assets across core London locations.

Together, these transactions underline Tulip Real Estate's structured approach to growth, combining location-led investment decisions, professional asset management partnerships such as JLL, and the support of an American Fund, providing exposure to some of London's most dynamic commercial, residential and hospitality districts.

Commenting on the year's performance, Sidd Mahajan, Founder and Managing Director of Tulip Real Estate, said:

“Crossing £100 million in transactions for the second time reflects the strength of our execution capabilities and our conviction in London's long-term fundamentals. Our focus remains on acquiring high-quality assets, partnering with best-in-class operators and advisors, and building a resilient portfolio across both real estate and hospitality.”

Canary Wharf | Landmark Pinnacle

A key milestone for Sidd Mahajan during the year was the completion of the acquisition of 24 residential apartments at Landmark Pinnacle, Europe's tallest residential tower, located in the heart of Canary Wharf. The development sits in close proximity to some of London's most significant commercial and infrastructure landmarks, including JPMorgan Chase's forthcoming European headquarters, HSBC's global offices, Canary Wharf Underground Station, and Crossrail's Elizabeth Line, offering rapid connectivity to the City, West End and Heathrow.





Landmark Pinnacle

Landmark Pinnacle is positioned at the centre of one of the world's most globally recognised financial districts, continuing to attract multinational corporations, financial institutions and international capital, reinforcing the area's long-term residential demand fundamentals.

Battersea Power Station | KOA House, Electric Boulevard

Sidd Mahajan's Tulip Real Estate also completed the acquisition of KOA House at Battersea Power Station, located on Electric Boulevard within one of London's most high-profile regeneration zones. Battersea Power Station is an award-winning, architecturally significant Central London development, widely regarded as one of Europe's most successful urban regeneration projects.





Battersea Power Station

The property is adjacent to the iconic Grade II-listed Battersea Power Station, Apple's UK headquarters, the Battersea Power Station Underground Station (Zone 1), and the River Thames riverside promenade, now established as a major lifestyle, retail and leisure destination.

Post-completion, rental and asset management operations for the Battersea asset are being overseen by JLL, reflecting Tulip Real Estate's focus on institutional-grade asset management and operational efficiency.

Central London | New Kent Road

The firm also completed the exchange and acquisition of a residential property on New Kent Road, benefiting from proximity to Borough Market, The Shard, London Bridge, and the Elephant & Castle transport interchange, offering strong connectivity across Central and South London.

Elephant & Castle | Residential Block Acquisition

Tulip Real Estate further advanced the acquisition of a 45-apartment residential block at Elephant & Castle, one of London's most actively regenerating districts. The area is located near King's College London, the Imperial War Museum, and the South Bank cultural corridor, supported by extensive Underground and National Rail connectivity, positioning it as a strategic residential hub for professionals and students alike.

Hospitality Portfolio Expansion

2025 also marked a significant year for Sidd Mahajan's Tulip Real Estate in the hospitality sector, with the successful acquisition of two Hilton-branded hotels within the same year; Hilton Syon Park, located near Syon House and Kew Gardens, and DoubleTree by HiltonSwindon, further strengthening the firm's hospitality footprint across key UK leisure and business travel corridors.

About Tulip Real Estate

Founded in 2011, Tulip Real Estate is a London-based real estate investment and asset management firm focused on residential, mixed-use and hospitality assets across the United Kingdom. The firm follows a disciplined, research-driven approach to acquiring and managing well-located properties, with an emphasis on long-term value creation and operational efficiency.

