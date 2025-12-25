Another Wave Of Azerbaijan's Former Idps Back To Their Native Aghdam (PHOTO)
At this stage, 83 families consisting of 308 people were relocated to the city.
The relocants had been temporarily settled in various regions of the country for many years, especially in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.
