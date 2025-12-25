Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Another Wave Of Azerbaijan's Former Idps Back To Their Native Aghdam (PHOTO)

Another Wave Of Azerbaijan's Former Idps Back To Their Native Aghdam (PHOTO)


2025-12-25 07:04:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25.​ Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has headed to Azerbaijan's Aghdam city as a part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated lands in line with the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

At this stage, 83 families consisting of 308 people were relocated to the city.

The relocants had been temporarily settled in various regions of the country for many years, especially in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.









MENAFN25122025000187011040ID1110524394



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search