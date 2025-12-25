Sumgait State Drama Theatre Stuns Audience With Powerful Play Performance

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Sumgait State Drama Theatre has thrilled Baku audiences with a stunning performance of "The Rich House", Azernews reports. The play, based on the celebrated work of Ossetian playwright Georgi Khugayev, was staged at the prestigious Academic National Drama Theatre.

Well-known public figures, representatives of theatre and cinema, as well as theatre lovers attended the performance.

The stage director of the play is People's Artist Firudin Maharramov. The play was translated from Russian by Honored Art Worker Agalar Idrisoglu. The production designer is Honored Artist Nabat Samadova, and the musical arrangement was created by Shamistan Muradkhanly.

The play "The Rich House" presents, in an artistic and aesthetic manner, the tragedy of a family living under strict family rules at the beginning of the 20th century, showing how greed for wealth can destroy human destinies and ruin family relationships.

The roles in the performance were played by Honored Artists Rauf Agakishiyev, Khatire Suleymanova, Sadaqat Nuriyeva, and actors Oktay Mehdiyev, Habil Khanlarov, Shamistan Suleymanli, and Maryam Huseynli.

The performance by the Sumgait State Drama Theatre has been regarded as a significant event in terms of strengthening creative ties between theatres and successfully representing regional theaters on the capital's stage.

The Sumgayit State Drama Theatre has made a significant contribution to the development of theatrical art in the country through its performances and creative work.

The theatre raised its curtain with Mirza Fatali Akhundzade's play "Monsieur Jordan the Botanist and Dervish Mastali-shah", staged by director Jannat Salimova.

Its repertoire features works by both classic and contemporary Azerbaijani, Russian, and international playwrights.