Kuwait First Deputy PM Chairs Citizenship Panel Meting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
During the meeting, the committee decided to revoke Kuwaiti citizenship from a number of cases, with the matter to be referred to the cabinet, it said in a statement to KUNA.
Those citizenship were revoked due to forgery and fraud, it said. (end)

