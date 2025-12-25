Turkey Detains 115 Suspected IS Members Over Christmas Attack Plot

Turkish authorities said they have detained 115 people on suspicion of links to the Islamic State group (IS) and for allegedly planning attacks on non-Muslims during Christmas celebrations.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday, December 25, that intelligence indicated the suspects were preparing attacks targeting Christmas events across several locations.

According to the statement, police conducted raids at 124 addresses nationwide, arresting 115 suspects out of a total of 137 people under investigation.

Turkey has stepped up counterterrorism operations in recent years, particularly during religious holidays, amid concerns over attacks by extremist groups targeting public gatherings and minority communities.

Security officials say some extremist networks exploit migration routes and refugee populations, complicating counterterrorism efforts in countries hosting large numbers of displaced people.

Turkish authorities have previously announced multiple arrests of suspected IS members, saying the group remains a security threat despite significant losses in Iraq and Syria.

Officials did not disclose the nationalities of those arrested or provide further details about the alleged attack plans, citing the sensitivity of the investigation.

The latest arrests underscore Ankara's continued focus on preventing militant attacks and maintaining security during major religious events and public celebrations.

Human rights organisations, meanwhile, continue to urge regional governments to balance security measures with the protection of refugees and migrants, particularly amid ongoing deportations from neighbouring countries.

