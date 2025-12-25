Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Awards Group Of Athletes And Sports Professionals

2025-12-25 06:07:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A number of athletes and sports professionals have been awarded in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the document, the following individuals have been awarded the Taraggi Medal for their contributions to the development of sports in Azerbaijan:

Yaqub Abdullayev

Jahangir Agharahimov

Elmira Aslanova

Jahangir Bayramov

Joshgun Aliyev

Fikrat Huseynov

Azer Maharramov

Eduard Mammadov

Vafa Musayeva

Nuraddin Rajabov

