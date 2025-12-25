Azerbaijan Joins Agreement On Rescue Of Cosmonauts

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan has joined the "Agreement on the rescue of astronauts, the return of astronauts and the return of objects launched into outer space",reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

According to the document, the Parliament of Azerbaijan, guided by Article 95, Part I, Clause 4 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, decides as below:

Azerbaijan should join the above agreement signed on April 22, 1968, in London, Moscow, and Washington.