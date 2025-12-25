Air Defense Forces Destroy 106 Russian Drones
From 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 24, the invaders attacked with 131 Shahed-type strike UAVs, Gerbera UAVs, and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Donetsk (temporarily occupied territories), Hvardiyske, Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea), and about 90 of them were Shahed-type.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.Read also: Russian army attacks port and industrial infrastructure in Odesa region at night, one dead and several
According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 25, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 106 UAVs in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.
Twenty-two strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders struck port and industrial infrastructure in the Odesa region overnigh. One person was killed and two were injured.
