Part Of Odesa Without Electricity And Water Due To Accident

This was reported by DTEK Odesa Power Grid on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"On December 25, at 6:44 a.m., an emergency situation occurred at the equipment of another energy company. Customers in the Odesa region, including parts of the city of Odesa, were left without power," the statement said.

In turn, Infoksvodokanal noted that due to the emergency power outage, there may be temporary interruptions in water supply in the Kyiv region of Odesa and the Cheremushky residential area.

As reported by Ukrinform, electric transport in Odesa has not been operating for the second week after a massive Russian attack on energy facilities on December 13.