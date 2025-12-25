Part Of Odesa Without Electricity And Water Due To Accident
"On December 25, at 6:44 a.m., an emergency situation occurred at the equipment of another energy company. Customers in the Odesa region, including parts of the city of Odesa, were left without power," the statement said.Read also: Russian strikes on port of Odesa cause oil spill in Black Sea, killing birds
In turn, Infoksvodokanal noted that due to the emergency power outage, there may be temporary interruptions in water supply in the Kyiv region of Odesa and the Cheremushky residential area.
As reported by Ukrinform, electric transport in Odesa has not been operating for the second week after a massive Russian attack on energy facilities on December 13.
