Russian Troops Try To Break Through To Center Of Huliaipole Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, stated this during a TV broadcast, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"Over the past day, including in Huliaipole itself, there were around two dozen combat engagements. This is a fairly high level of enemy activity," Voloshyn noted.

According to him, the enemy is trying to penetrate directly into the city and gain a foothold on its outskirts.

"The enemy is trying to infiltrate the city center; its assault groups are attempting to enter the city itself. The enemy is also trying to move groups to the outskirts to entrench themselves," Voloshyn said.

Voloshyn emphasized that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are delivering return strikes and destroying enemy units. "Fierce fighting for the city is ongoing," he said.

He noted that despite heavy losses, the enemy is trying to advance as far as possible within the settlement.

"The enemy's task above all else, despite such losses, is to advance as much as possible and seize as many neighborhoods, streets, and buildings in this settlement as it can," Voloshyn explained.

He also spoke about the difficult situation near the settlements of Dobropillia, Pryluky, and Varvarivka, which are located along the logistics route from the Pokrovsk area of Dnipropetrovsk region to Huliaipole.

"Very fierce fighting is also currently ongoing for these settlements. The enemy is trying to approach and also enter the outskirts of these settlements," he stressed.

According to him, enemy combat activity in this area remains daily.

"Every day they conduct infiltration actions. Right now it is very hot near these settlements," Voloshyn concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, December 24, on the Huliaipole direction the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 21 time near the settlements of Solodke and Huliaipole.