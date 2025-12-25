Ministry Of Labour Participates In Milaha Group's Workplace Wellbeing Forum

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL), represented by the Occupational Safety and Health Department, participated Thursday in the Milaha Group's Workplace Wellbeing Forum, held under the theme "Together Towards Balance", with the aim of strengthening workplace culture and placing people's health, resilience, and overall wellbeing at the heart of sustainable business success.

The Ministry's participation comes as part of its efforts to ensure a safe and healthy working environment for all workers in the country and to promote employee wellbeing, given its important role in improving productivity, enhancing engagement and talent retention, and supporting long-term organisational performance.The forum underscored that workplace wellbeing is among the key factors influencing institutional success and sustainability, due to its direct link to employees' mental and physical health, quality of performance, and capacity for creativity and innovation. Workplace wellbeing also reflects the level of satisfaction employees experience through a balanced professional and personal life, as well as a motivating work environment grounded in fairness and equal opportunities.

During the forum, a number of specialised experts from the Ministry of Labour and Milaha discussed ways to promote wellbeing in the workplace and support mental health and human sustainability, contributing to stronger organisational resilience and future development plans. Speakers highlighted a set of integrated themes that help shape a more balanced and resilient future, emphasizing that workplace wellbeing is not merely an option or a luxury, but a strategic investment that boosts productivity, improves work quality, reduces costs, and strengthens a sustainable and successful work environment.

The forum also featured technical and practical presentations addressing physical and mental wellbeing, as well as the impact of mental health programmes in workplaces. This event represents a key step towards advancing workplace wellbeing and fostering sustainable work environments, with positive effects on employee performance and the reinforcement of sustainable growth principles across companies and communities alike.