Gujarat: Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Ahir Resigns From Assembly, Citing Workload & Multiple Responsibilities

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Dec 25 (IANS) Gujarat Assembly Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Ahir has tendered his resignation from the post, citing work commitments and multiple responsibilities, Cabinet Minister Jitubhai Vaghani said.

Vaghani stated that Ahir submitted his resignation to Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary at the Speaker's residence in Gandhinagar.

The resignation was handed over in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma and organisation minister Ratnakarji.

The Speaker has accepted the resignation.

Describing Ahir as a dedicated cooperative leader, the spokesperson said he is actively associated with several cooperative institutions, including the Panchmahal Dairy and NAFED.

Due to the increasing workload arising from these responsibilities, Ahir had earlier conveyed his constraints to the party leadership on multiple occasions.

Considering his representation, the party accepted his decision to step down from the constitutional post.

Vaghani further said that Ahir resigned voluntarily and in a cordial atmosphere.

Ahir will continue to discharge his responsibilities as a legislator.

The minister added that Ahir's guidance and experience will continue to benefit the party, public life and the cooperative sector whenever required.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, Ahir contested from Sehra constituency and won the elections by 1,00,383 votes.

In the 2012 Gujarat polls, he won with a majority of 28,725 votes.

He graduated from Gujarat University in 2005.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) is a central cooperative organisation that supports farmers by promoting the marketing, procurement and distribution of agricultural produce across the country.

It plays a key role in implementing the government's Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations by procuring pulses, oilseeds and other crops directly from farmers to ensure them remunerative prices.

NAFED also undertakes market intervention to stabilise prices, manages storage and logistics, facilitates exports of agricultural commodities, and works to strengthen cooperative institutions and farmer-producer organisations, thereby improving farmers' income and market access.