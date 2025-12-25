Thailand, Cambodia Engage In Talks For Ceasefire Resumption

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Bangkok: Thailand and Cambodia announced that officials from the militaries of both countries commenced Wednesday talks to resume the ceasefire, following border clashes that claimed the lives of dozens on both sides.

Spokesman for the Thai Ministry of Defence, Surasant Kongsiri, said the three-day General Border Committee meeting could pave the way for a formal accord.

He added that, should the talks proceed smoothly and result in a deal, a meeting between the Defence Ministers of the two countries will convene on Dec. 27, 2025.

For her part, Spokeswoman for the Cambodian Ministry of Defence, Maly Socheata, noted that the discussions began under the leadership of generals from both militaries.

Overall, these talks come two days after a Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in a move to salvage a truce brokered by Malaysia, the current chair of ASEAN, as well as US President Donald Trump, following previous clashes in July.

Two days ago, Thailand announced Cambodia's agreement to hold these talks, in pursuit of reaching a new truce to contain the ongoing border escalation.