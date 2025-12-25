QF Students Compete On Global Stage At Volleyball Championship In China

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The opening whistle did more than signal the start of volleyball matches; it marked the beginning of a learning journey undertaken by students from Qatar Foundation (QF) schools at the ISF World Schools Volleyball Championship in Shangluo, China, an experience that extended beyond athletic competition and contributed to strengthening values of teamwork, discipline, and personal growth at the international level.

Two under-15 teams, boys and girls, competed alongside leading school teams from 18 countries in a global experience that enabled students to test their athletic abilities and build cross-cultural connections. The participation also reflected QF's commitment to its holistic education approach, which leverages sport to develop leadership skills, enhance self-confidence, and foster teamwork, alongside academic excellence.

Reflecting on the experience, Lina Al Khater, a student at Qatar Academy Doha (QAD) and captain of the girls' volleyball team at QF Schools, said:“Participating in the championship was a special experience, and we are proud to be the first QF Schools team to take part in a tournament of this scale. Standing on the court while representing Qatar was a historic moment that carried a strong sense of pride and responsibility.”

Al Khater added that the experience strengthened communication and teamwork skills, in addition to learning new techniques that contributed to improving performance, noting that competing against teams with higher levels and international experience presented a real challenge. “This experience motivated me to continue developing in this sport, not only to keep playing, but to raise my ambitions and aspire to represent Qatar at a higher level in the future.”

In a message to fellow students, Al Khater concluded by encouraging them not to hesitate in seizing available opportunities, emphasizing that Qatar provides a supportive environment that encourages young people to engage in the international sports community.

Meanwhile, Laila Hussain Zada, a student at QAD, said:“What made me happiest was the mutual support among everyone and how we truly worked together as one team, constantly helping each other grow and improve.”

“I felt very proud to be selected to participate. This experience helped me understand how I can continue to develop in future matches and championships, particularly in terms of my performance on the court.”

Speaking about his experience in the matches, Khalifa Mohammed Al Darwish, a student at Qatar Academy Al Wakra (QAW) and captain of the boys' volleyball team at QF Schools, said:“It was a valuable experience through which we learned a great deal from every match we played, whether in terms of playing style or how to handle different situations on the court, which helped us gain greater experience and improve our performance.