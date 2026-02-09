Sonam Kapoor Redefines Maternity Fashion In Custom Cape Lehenga For Baby Shower

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai home turned into a picture of quiet celebration and couture as she marked her second baby shower with an intimate yet star-studded ceremony.

The Kapoor household was transformed into a floral sanctuary, featuring lavish arrangements and hanging paper birds that set a warm, ethereal tone for the traditional puja.

Surrounded by husband Anand Ahuja and father Anil Kapoor, the 40-year-old mom-to-be radiated a maternity glow as she greeted a guest list, including cousins Arjun, Khushi, Anshula Kapoor, and other friends, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shabana Azmi.

The highlight of the afternoon was Sonam's custom-designed lime green lehenga.

Crafted from a lightweight fabric, the ensemble featured delicate pastel floral embroidery scattered across the skirt, paired with a matching embroidered choli.

Sonam opted for a floor-length cape styled in a relaxed pallu drape, offering ease of movement while adding a contemporary silhouette.

The high-waisted lehenga was designed to cradle and highlight her baby bump.

Sonam wore her hair in a sleek bun, paired with a small red bindi and a striking red lip. Heavy gold jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching earrings, stacked bangles, and rings completed the look.

Miheeka Daggubati also shared pictures from Sonam's baby shower.

In the caption, she wrote, "Another little heartbeat joining a family I love so dearly. From childhood days when I followed you around, to now watching you have your own little ones who will do the same, it's been so special to witness you both build this beautiful life. So much love for this next chapter."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, in 2022. Sonam shared the news of her second pregnancy in November 2025 with a stylish social media post that quickly went popular.

She posted pictures in a pink outfit inspired by Princess Diana and wrote "Mother" with a kissing face emoji. Many friends from Bollywood sent their love. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena congratulated the couple, while Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congrats, mamacitaaa."

Anand Ahuja also shared a sweet message for his wife, writing, "Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama!"

Sonam Kapoor announces her second pregnancy in style

