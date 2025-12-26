Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, China Discuss Implementation Of Energy Projects In Fergana Region

2025-12-26 02:04:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Uzbekistan's Fergana region authorities discussed the implementation of promising projects planned in cooperation with Chinese companies, Trend reports via the Fergana Regional Administration.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a delegation led by Yuan Hong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China's Sichuan Xidian Power Construction Co., Ltd

During the talks, company representatives, drawing on more than 20 years of experience in the energy sector, emphasized that high efficiency can be achieved through the introduction of modern technologies and digital solutions.

The head of the region underscored the importance of continuing cooperation based on specific and results-oriented projects. Following the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, a delegation from Uzbekistan's Andijan region struck a deal with Sichuan Power Transmission & Transformation Construction to kick off a $500 million investment project. This venture promises to bring a 200-megawatt hydroelectric power plant to life and give existing substations a much-needed facelift.

