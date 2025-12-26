Uzbekistan, China Discuss Implementation Of Energy Projects In Fergana Region
The issue was discussed during a meeting between Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a delegation led by Yuan Hong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China's Sichuan Xidian Power Construction Co., Ltd
During the talks, company representatives, drawing on more than 20 years of experience in the energy sector, emphasized that high efficiency can be achieved through the introduction of modern technologies and digital solutions.
The head of the region underscored the importance of continuing cooperation based on specific and results-oriented projects. Following the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Earlier, a delegation from Uzbekistan's Andijan region struck a deal with Sichuan Power Transmission & Transformation Construction to kick off a $500 million investment project. This venture promises to bring a 200-megawatt hydroelectric power plant to life and give existing substations a much-needed facelift.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment