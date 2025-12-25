Doha Debates Releases Its First Latin America Town Hall

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Doha Debates, in collaboration with Qatar's Years of Culture, a national initiative that brings people together through cultural exchange, has released its first Latin America town hall,“How Should We Reinvent the City?”

Held at Buenos Aires' Usina del Arte, the event brought together students from Argentina, Chile, and Qatar, alongside global experts, to explore the future of urban life.

Moderated by Malika Bilal, the debate featured Guadalupe Granero Realini, urban economist and researcher at CIPPEC Think Tank; Akel Ismail Kahera, programme director and professor of Islamic architecture and urbanism at Hamad Bin Khalifa University; and Nicholas Boys Smith, founding director of Create Streets (UK). Students contributed questions and reflections, highlighting intergenerational and cross-cultural dialogue.

Managing director of Doha Debates, Amjad Atallah said:“Bringing students from different regions into the same conversation creates space for serious questioning and mutual understanding. Partnering with Years of Culture for this town hall reflects our shared belief that dialogue across cultures deepens how young people engage with the ideas shaping their societies.”

Advisor on Latin America for the Years of Culture, Mohammed Al Kuwari said,“In Arab culture, dialogue has always been at the heart of community life, from the tradition of the majlis to the exchange of ideas. Debate is about listening, learning, and finding common ground more than simply winning or losing. That is the spirit we wanted to bring to this town hall and the mission Years of Culture shares with Doha Debates.”

Students reflected on the programme's impact: Jamila Al Humaidi, from Qatar, said,“For me, the experience was proof that honest conversation is the bridge that connects us.” Camila Regueiro, from Argentina, added,“I truly think we all learned so much about each other's culture.” Chilean student, Javiera Eugenin Guzmán, noted,“This experience made me feel heard and reminded me of the deep connections that unite us across countries.”

The expert guests praised the students' engagement: Akel Ismail Kahera said,“The youth showed maturity and deep understanding of sustainability, urban planning, and global inequities.” Guadalupe Granero Realini added,“Their ability to debate fearlessly and challenge experts was impressive.”

The town hall examined competing perspectives on urban life, including questions of equity, inclusion and human-centered design, showcasing Doha Debates' commitment to truth-seeking, dialogue and youth leadership.

The episode is now available to watch on Doha Debates and Al Jazeera Digital platforms. Additional Doha Debates programming, including debate episodes and The Negotiators podcast, is also available across digital and podcast platforms.