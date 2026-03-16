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Spain Decries Lebanon Conflict, Calls on All Parties to Stop Fighting
(MENAFN) Spain condemned the rising violence in Lebanon on Sunday, describing the situation as “unacceptable” and calling on all sides to halt fighting.
In a social media statement, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said the Lebanese people were “victims of a war not of their making” and emphasized that both Israeli bombardments and Hezbollah missile launches must cease.
He reaffirmed Spain’s support for the Lebanese government, noting it was doing “everything possible to ensure the safety of the population.” Albares stressed that “Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are vital,” adding that "The Lebanese Armed Forces must be able to maintain the monopoly of force by the State.”
The minister warned that further escalation “does not bring security, only more violence and suffering” and highlighted that “for a future of security and stability, in Lebanon and in the region, Spain continues to work towards dialogue and negotiation.”
Hostilities have intensified since February 28, when joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran reportedly killed over 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces. Tehran also closed the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route, pushing up global oil prices due to higher transit and insurance costs.
The conflict has spread to Lebanon, where Israeli operations have reportedly killed over 800 people and injured more than 2,000 since March 2 amid cross-border clashes with Hezbollah.
In a social media statement, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said the Lebanese people were “victims of a war not of their making” and emphasized that both Israeli bombardments and Hezbollah missile launches must cease.
He reaffirmed Spain’s support for the Lebanese government, noting it was doing “everything possible to ensure the safety of the population.” Albares stressed that “Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are vital,” adding that "The Lebanese Armed Forces must be able to maintain the monopoly of force by the State.”
The minister warned that further escalation “does not bring security, only more violence and suffering” and highlighted that “for a future of security and stability, in Lebanon and in the region, Spain continues to work towards dialogue and negotiation.”
Hostilities have intensified since February 28, when joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran reportedly killed over 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces. Tehran also closed the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route, pushing up global oil prices due to higher transit and insurance costs.
The conflict has spread to Lebanon, where Israeli operations have reportedly killed over 800 people and injured more than 2,000 since March 2 amid cross-border clashes with Hezbollah.
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