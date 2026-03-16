Cuttack Hospital Fire: 10 Patients Dead In SCB Medical College ICU

A devastating fire at the Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, claimed the lives of ten patients early Monday morning, while at least eleven hospital staff members sustained injuries during rescue operations.

According to officials, the fire broke out between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. in the Trauma Care ICU, where critically ill patients were undergoing treatment. Multiple fire engines were rushed to the hospital, and emergency teams worked to control the blaze and evacuate patients.

Hospital staff sustained burn injuries while rescuing patients from the unit. In total, 23 patients were shifted to other departments and wards as part of the emergency evacuation.

CM Orders Inquiry, Announces Ex-Gratia

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over the tragedy. The Chief Minister visited the site to review the situation and ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. He further directed authorities to immediately relocate the affected patients to safe areas to ensure their treatment continues without disruption.

Expressing his condolences, the Chief Minister announced ₹25 lakh as ex-gratia assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of each deceased person.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister stated that seven critically ill patients died while being shifted to other ICUs and wards, while three more succumbed later, bringing the total death toll to ten.

The Chief Minister also met with the patients undergoing treatment and their families, assuring them of full support. He directed the health department and hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for all injured and affected individuals.

SCB Medical College and Hospital is one of the largest government-run healthcare facilities in Odisha, serving thousands of patients from across the state. (ANI)

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