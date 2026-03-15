New Delhi: Massive Fire Guts 40 Shops At Nature Bazaar In Andheria Modh

A fire broke out early this morning at the Nature Bazaar in Andheria Modh, in the national capital, engulfing nearly 40 shops, officials said. The Delhi Fire Department received an emergency call at 7.37 am, following which ten fire engines were deployed at the scene and with continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control.

Mansih Kumar Shekhawat, a fire officer at the scene, confirmed that there are no casualties or injuries due to the fire. "The fire had been largely extinguished, though some smoke and residual heat remained, which firefighters are cooling down. There were no casualties or injuries," he said. Further details are awaited.

Another Blaze in Sheikh Sarai

Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out at the old Transport Authority building in the Sheikh Sarai Phase 2 area of Delhi on Thursday night, gutting important documents stored in the record room, officials said.

The fire erupted around 9:30 PM at the old authority building, where a large number of important and old documents related to licences were stored. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately, and firefighting operations were carried out successfully with no injuries or casualties reported. Fire Officer Yashwant Singh said the blaze was intense when firefighting vehicles reached the spot. (ANI)

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