403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Orban Claims EU Pushing Toward Direct Conflict with Russia Over Ukraine
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused Brussels of dragging the European Union into a direct conflict with Russia by potentially deploying troops to Ukraine.
Speaking at the ‘Peace March’ in Budapest on Sunday, which attracted tens of thousands of supporters, Orban said the EU had taken “the war upon itself” and was pursuing an economic policy suited for wartime.
“They do not want to keep trouble at a distance – they want to march into it: more money, more weapons, more soldiers. We do not know the day or the hour when the first soldier from Brussels will step onto Ukrainian soil, but it will happen. They can hardly wait for soldiers bearing EU insignia to be sent,” he said.
Orban emphasized the importance of renewing “the anti-war alliance” established by his government, pledging to “preserve Hungary as an island of security and calm.”
“Our sons will not die for Ukraine; they will live for Hungary,” he said. “We will protect support for mothers, we will protect our children, and we will not allow our national colors to be replaced with Ukrainian or rainbow flags.”
He also claimed that “enormous forces” are trying to exert political and economic pressure on Hungary to “push the country off its own path” by blocking funding and affordable energy supplies. Orban accused Brussels of attempting to turn Hungarians into “debt servants” to finance the war, “using Ukraine as a pretext,” and alleged that the EU is seeking a change of government in Budapest because his administration refuses to hand over “the keys to the treasury.”
Speaking at the ‘Peace March’ in Budapest on Sunday, which attracted tens of thousands of supporters, Orban said the EU had taken “the war upon itself” and was pursuing an economic policy suited for wartime.
“They do not want to keep trouble at a distance – they want to march into it: more money, more weapons, more soldiers. We do not know the day or the hour when the first soldier from Brussels will step onto Ukrainian soil, but it will happen. They can hardly wait for soldiers bearing EU insignia to be sent,” he said.
Orban emphasized the importance of renewing “the anti-war alliance” established by his government, pledging to “preserve Hungary as an island of security and calm.”
“Our sons will not die for Ukraine; they will live for Hungary,” he said. “We will protect support for mothers, we will protect our children, and we will not allow our national colors to be replaced with Ukrainian or rainbow flags.”
He also claimed that “enormous forces” are trying to exert political and economic pressure on Hungary to “push the country off its own path” by blocking funding and affordable energy supplies. Orban accused Brussels of attempting to turn Hungarians into “debt servants” to finance the war, “using Ukraine as a pretext,” and alleged that the EU is seeking a change of government in Budapest because his administration refuses to hand over “the keys to the treasury.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment