Softcrayons Starts Offering Professional Graphic Design Training That Uses AI Tools And Motion Graphics
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Softcrayons starts offering professional Graphic Design Training that uses AI tools and motion Graphics
Softcrayons Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. proudly announces the launch of its new Graphic Designing batch starting from 01 January 2026, marking the beginning of the New Year with exciting learning opportunities for aspiring designers.
To celebrate the holiday season and New Year, Softcrayons is offering special limited-time discounts, free demo classes, and exclusive benefits for students enrolling in this batch.
As part of this New Year launch offer, students will receive hands-on training on the latest AI-based graphic design tools, helping them enhance creativity, improve productivity, and stay updated with current industry trends. Additionally, the New Year special package includes reduced course fees, extra modules at no additional cost, and expert-led practical training.
This festive New Year offer is available for a limited time only, making it the perfect opportunity for students to upgrade their skills and start 2026 with a strong career move. Interested candidates are encouraged to enroll early to secure their seat in the upcoming batch.
Overview of the Course:
Tools for Graphic Design Covered:
Adobe Photoshop- is a program for modifying images, retouching photos, manipulating them, and coming up with new design ideas.
CorelDRAW- is a program that lets you make vector-based graphics for logos, branding, and print media.
Illustrations- In this we teach how to design icons, infographics, and digital art made with Adobe Illustrator
Adobe InDesign - It is a program for making layouts for brochures, flyers, magazines, banners, and business materials.
Tools for editing video and motion graphics What was covered:
Adobe Premiere Pro- professional video editing, adding transitions and effects, fixing colors, and making videos for social media
Adobe After Effects -lets you make motion graphics, animations, visual effects, text animations, and dynamic video content.
Some of the best aspects about the Graphic Design Course at Softcrayons include Trainers that are experts in their fields and have worked in both business and design Classes with a teacher in real time and different batch times. You will learn by doing 100% of the time, and you will be able to publish your work in a portfolio.
Help you find internships and positions that will help you get better at what you do. Both businesses and the industry recognize the certificate.
Small groups so you can get help from one person at a time you can watch the recorded sessions and look at the materials for the rest of your life. Softcrayons also helps students get ready for the job market by helping them with things like job searches, resumes, interviews, and portfolios. In this manner, individuals can be sure when they start their jobs.
You can now register for the Graphic Design Training class that begins on 01 January.
People who wish to take advantage of the deal that is only available for a short time should sign up as soon as possible of the best things about the Softcrayons Graphic Design Institution is that it teaches you a lot for a lot less money than you would pay elsewhere thinks that money problems shouldn't stop you from learning new things and moving on in your job is different from other institution because it doesn't charge extra for advanced tools.
Why should you pick Softcrayons Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.?
High-quality training at affordable prices: courses that are industry-standard but cost less than the market average, so you get a great return on your investment without sacrificing quality.
More than 15 years of expertise in the industry and training: Our certified trainer will teach you about all thing about Graphic Designing Trainers with a lot of experience in the field: Get direct instruction from specialists who have worked in design and digital fields.
Flexible Learning Options: There are several times for batches, demo sessions, and help for students and working adults.
Help with careers and jobs: Constructing a resume, getting ready for an interview, finding an internship, and getting a job.
Best Placement: We provide you a 100 % placement.
Website:
Mobile Number: +91 8545012345
Email id: [email protected]
Address: C-6 Sector 2 near Sector 15 Metro Station Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301
Company:-Softcrayons Tech Solution
User:- Softcrayons Tech soultions
Email:[email protected]
