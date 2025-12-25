Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Grain Transit From Russia To Armenia Via Azerbaijan Unveiled

Grain Transit From Russia To Armenia Via Azerbaijan Unveiled


2025-12-25 05:06:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Following the removal of long-standing restrictions on cargo transit from Azerbaijan to Armenia, shipments to the neighboring country continue in line with a decision by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a statement to Trend.

According to the company, grain transit from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory began on November 9, 2025. The most recent shipment, consisting of eight wagons carrying 560 tons of grain, was dispatched to Armenia on December 23.

“Since the start of the operation, nearly 3,500 tons of grain have been transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan using three separate trains,” the company added.

MENAFN25122025000187011040ID1110524197



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search