Grain Transit From Russia To Armenia Via Azerbaijan Unveiled
According to the company, grain transit from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory began on November 9, 2025. The most recent shipment, consisting of eight wagons carrying 560 tons of grain, was dispatched to Armenia on December 23.
“Since the start of the operation, nearly 3,500 tons of grain have been transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan using three separate trains,” the company added.
