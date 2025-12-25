Kyrgyz Government Focuses On Creating Favorable Business Environment
According to him, the country is actively implementing a government accelerator program designed to simplify administrative procedures and speed up reforms.
"In 2025, 12 reforms were launched under this program, significantly reducing the time required to obtain construction permits, land transformation approvals, and licenses," Kasymaliev said.
The head of the Cabinet emphasized that these measures are viewed as a strategic step toward ensuring sustainable economic growth, job creation, and increased investment attractiveness.
Earlier, the chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan stated that the country's GDP per capita is projected to reach $2,800 by 2025, a reflection of Kyrgyzstan's ongoing commitment to sustainable economic growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment