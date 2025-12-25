Uzbekistan's Transport Set To Rev Up With First Hyundai Rotem Trains

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An official dispatch ceremony held at Masan Port in South Korea marked the commencement of the shipment of Uzbekistan's inaugural batch of high-speed passenger trains, Trend reports via Temiryo'lkargo.

This operation is characterized by intricate multimodal logistics, which meticulously orchestrate the trains' journey through China and Kazakhstan en route to Uzbekistan.

The first trainset consists of seven cars, with the arrival of the rolling stock in Uzbekistan scheduled for the period from January through February 2025.

The project represents complex, high-responsibility project logistics rather than a standard cargo shipment. Transporting complete railway trainsets requires the use of specialized loading and unloading technologies, multiple transshipment stages, compliance with dimensional and weight restrictions, engagement of special-purpose road transport, as well as coordinated insurance and customs procedures within a single, end-to-end logistics chain.

Within this process, Temiryo'lkargo JSC acts as the lead international multimodal logistics operator, organizing transportation from the manufacturer to the final destination on a door-to-door basis. The company has developed a logistics route spanning South Korea - China - Kazakhstan - Uzbekistan, integrating maritime and land transport modes into a unified and coordinated system.

At present, the Hyundai Rotem high-speed passenger trains have arrived at Tianjin Port (China), where they were loaded onto specialized road transport vehicles and have begun their onward journey toward Uzbekistan.