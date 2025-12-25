Drones Attack Port In Russia's Krasnodar Region, Igniting Oil Tanks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Russian service of the BBC, according to Ukrinform.

The Krasnodar Region Operational Headquarters reported the attack on its Telegram channel, adding that the fire covered an area of about 2,000 square meters.

They added that“according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.”

As noted by the media outlet, Russian media reported this summer that an oil export terminal had been opened in the port of Temryuk and that“fuel flows directly to the Black Sea and Mediterranean countries” from there.

The Temryuk seaport has already been hit by Ukrainian drones. On December 12, the operational headquarters wrote that the drones damaged“elements of the port infrastructure,” resulting in a fire.

In total, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that during the night, air defense forces shot down 141 UAVs over various regions. According to the military department, the largest number of drones - 62 - were shot down over the Bryansk region. Drones were also shot down in the Tula, Kaluga, Moscow, Rostov, Belgorod, Kursk, Volgograd, and Voronezh regions, the Republic of Adygea, the Krasnodar Territory, over the temporarily occupied Crimea, and the waters of the Sea of Azov.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 22, the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation reported damag to two berths, a pipeline, and two ships as a result of a drone attack the previous evening.