Ramil Gasimov To Perform Role Of Cavaradossi For First Time

On January 8, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre will present a performance of the opera "Tosca" by the outstanding Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, Azernews reports.

The premiere of this production, which took place in Milan in 1900, is one of the most valuable examples of classical operatic art and adorns the repertoire of many of the world's leading opera houses.

The play by French dramatist Victorien Sardou, dedicated to the tragic fate of an opera singer, attracted the attention of such composers as Puccini, Verdi, and Franchetti as early as 1899. However, the right to compose an opera based on this work ultimately went to Puccini. Thus, on the basis of the libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, Puccini created the opera "Tosca". The plot is based on political intrigues and love affairs during the early years of the reign of the French Emperor Napoleon.

In the performance, the role of Tosca will be sung by Honoured Artist Ilaha Afandiyeva; the role of Cavaradossi will be performed for the first time by Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov; and the role of Scarpia by Honoured Artist Anton Fershtandt. The performance will also feature Honoured Artist Tural Aghasiyev, as well as soloists Mahir Tagizade, Rza Khosrovzade, Igor Yadrov, Ruslan Persan, and Fatima Mammadova.

The performance will be conducted by the Opera and Ballet Theatre's chief conductor, Honoured Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

