Azerbaijan Expects $3 Bln Current Account Surplus Next Year

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul

Under the baseline scenario, Azerbaijan's current account surplus is projected to reach $3 billion in 2026, equivalent to 3.7% of GDP, according to forecasts.

Azernews reports that this outlook is outlined in the statement titled“Main Directions of the Monetary Policy of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026,” published in the newspaper Azerbaijan.

The statement emphasizes that the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will continue to ensure that its foreign exchange reserves meet adequacy criteria in 2026 and will further improve reserve management practices.

The CBA noted that, in applying monetary policy instruments, it will take into account developments in financial markets as well as changes in the liquidity position of the banking system. The use of these instruments will aim to neutralize the impact of non-monetary factors on monetary conditions.

In addition, the Central Bank highlighted that enhancing its analytical and forecasting capacity will remain a key priority in 2026.