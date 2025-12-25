Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China's FDI In Azerbaijan Surges As South Caucasus Investment Triples

China's FDI In Azerbaijan Surges As South Caucasus Investment Triples


2025-12-25 05:06:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

China's accumulated foreign direct investment (FDI) in the South Caucasus has increased. According to data, the investment portfolio is divided between Azerbaijan and Georgia, with around 60% directed to Azerbaijan and 40% to Georgia.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN25122025000195011045ID1110524176



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search