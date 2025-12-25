403
14 Countries Deplore Israeli Occupation's Plan To Build New Settlements In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 24 (KUNA) - Fourteen countries issued Wednesday a joint statement condemning the Israeli occupation government's approval of a plan to build 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank.
"We, States of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom condemn the approval by the Israeli security cabinet of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank," reads the joint statement.
They warned that such unilateral actions, as part of a wider intensification of the settlement policies in the West Bank, not only violate international law but also risk fueling instability.
"They risk undermining the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza amid efforts to progress to phase 2 and harming prospects for long term peace and security across the region," added the statement.
"We recall our clear opposition to any form of annexation and to the expansion of settlement policies, including the approval of the E1 settlement and thousands of new housing units."
They also urged the Israeli government to reverse this decision and to stop the expansion of settlements, in line with UNSC Resolution 2334.
The signatories also underlined full support to Palestinians' right of self-determination.
"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the Two-State solution in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions," they said.
"We reaffirm that there is no alternative to a negotiated two-state solution". (end)
