'Go Back To Your Country': Indian Woman Alleges Racist Abuse, Assault At Seychelles Hotel See Post

An Indian woman has alleged that she was physically assaulted and racially abused at a guest house in Seychelles, only to be left without support by local police, an ordeal she says has left her deeply traumatised and fearful while travelling alone in a foreign country. In a Reddit post that has since sparked widespread concern among travellers, the woman claimed the incident took place on December 7 at around 1:47 PM while she was staying at Le Manglier Guest House. She claimed that she had already paid the full amount for her stay and had requested a short extension until 2 PM, as her return flight was scheduled for later in the evening.

What followed, she alleged, was a sudden and violent confrontation.

'Go Back to Your Country'

The woman claimed that as she was packing and preparing to leave, the hotel manager began banging aggressively on her door and shouting racial slurs, including“go back to your country”, in what she described as a hostile and threatening tone.

“When I opened the door to ask for a couple of minutes, she hit me on the face and pushed me,” the woman wrote, adding that two Bangladeshi workers employed at the guest house allegedly rushed in and joined the assault. She claimed her belongings were thrown out of the room as she stood terrified.

Shaken and injured, the woman said she immediately went to the airport police seeking help, hoping to file a formal complaint before leaving the country.

Alleged Police Apathy Raises Alarm

Instead of receiving assistance, the woman alleged that her experience with local law enforcement was deeply disturbing. She claimed the police did not register a proper complaint, took a copy of her passport without showing her any official report, and demanded 1,000 Seychellois rupees.

What alarmed her further, she said, was that she had not mentioned the hotel's name or address - yet the police contacted the correct hotel almost immediately.

“I was still explaining what had happened, but the lady police had already called the hotel woman. It scared the heck out of me,” she wrote, adding that the officers' actions made her feel unsafe and desperate to leave.

She also alleged that despite visible distress, there was no first aid available anywhere at the Seychelles International Airport.“I was shaking, alone, and helpless,” she wrote, noting that both officers present were women.

According to the woman, no formal report was shown to her, no action was taken against the alleged attackers, and her injuries were not taken seriously. She said she later contacted Indian authorities at Mumbai airport, only to be told that the matter needed to be handled by Seychelles police.

Fearing retaliation and feeling unsupported, she left the country traumatised. Subsequent emails sent to multiple authorities in both India and Seychelles, she said, received only automated responses.

“I am still in shock and deeply traumatised by what happened to me, and this experience has honestly shaken me for life,” she wrote.

In a further edit to her post, the woman claimed she later encountered the same hotel manager at the airport check-in line, alleging the woman walked past her“proudly,” making faces, as if she had“achieved something.” She believes the encounter may have been captured on airport CCTV cameras.

The woman also stated that the alleged attacker spoke French, Creole, and English, though she was unsure of her nationality.

She added that during her stay, the hotel appeared largely empty, and even other guests she had spoken to earlier were no longer around in the final days, raising further questions in her mind.

A Warning for Solo Women Travellers

The woman said she chose to speak out to raise awareness, particularly for women who travel alone. She also mentioned learning from locals about underlying resentment toward businesses owned by people of Indian origin, particularly Tamil and Malayalam speaking communities.

“We're often raised to believe the world is a generally safe and fair place,” she wrote.“But this incident completely shattered that belief for me.”