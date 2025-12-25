Sussanne Khan's Heartfelt Note For Sons After Dance With Hrithik Roshan

Sussanne Khan's heartfelt note for sons

The internet was recently left in complete surprise after Hrithik Roshan's rare dance performance with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Taking a moment to admire the young boys, Sussanne Khan also dedicated a heartfelt note to them, expressing deep affection. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sussanne shared pictures with her son from the recent wedding celebrations of Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Eshaan Roshan.

Calling herself the "mama lioness", Sussanne wrote, "The Mama Lioness.. with my Heart beaming with my SonShines Pride... My Ray and Ridza.. From here till the end of Time you both have been my Bravest hearted Knights... so so proud to call you mine." In the pictures, Sussanne could be seen dressing in an ethnic outfit, while her Hrehaan and Hridhaan also looked stunning in traditional ensembles. The mother and sons gracefully posed together for pictures, leaving Sussanne beaming with pride.

Hrithik Roshan's viral dance video

Celebrities react to father-son dance

Prior to this, Hrithik also shared a video, showing him dancing with his sons, as the trio set the wedding dance floor on fire. Appearing to be impressed with their dance skills, Hrithik joked about trying to keep up with the boys. "Damn. Gotta get lighter on my feet to keep up," he wrote in the caption.

In the video, the father and sons were seen grooving to Sukhbir's classic banger 'Oh Ho Ho Ho', and their effortless moves had the guests cheering loudly. Reacting to the video, fans and celebrities couldn't help but shower them with love. Hrithik's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, commented, "Heart warming." Stars like Abhay Deol, Preity Zinta, and Zoya Akhtar also reacted to the video.

Hrithik and Sussanne attend wedding with partners

It is worth mentioning that Hrithik also attended his cousin's pre-wedding ceremony with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his sons. The actor was seen posing for the paparazzi alongside Saba and his two sons. On the other hand, Hrithik's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, also made an appearance at the wedding, accompanied by her boyfriend Arslan Goni. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)