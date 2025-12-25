Sansad Khel Mahotsav Is PM Modi's Special Vision, Says Ravi Shankar

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said the Sansad Khel Mahotsav is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "special vision" for Members of Parliament to honour players in their Lok Sabha constituencies. Speaking with ANI, Prasad said, "The Prime Minister has a very special vision that all MPs who are from the BJP or NDA should honour players in their respective areas. This program has been running since yesterday. For me, this is a divine experience... It is a great fortune for us that the children in our area advance in the field of sports."

PM Modi on Creating a Sporting Ecosystem

PM Modi virtually addressed the Sansad Khel Mahotsav closing ceremony today, urging MPs to "find and nurture" youth in their constituencies. PM also said the Central Government has created an ecosystem that prioritises skills and talent for players' selection criteria, opening a pathway for anyone to reach the top at a young age. He also added that the government has opened "unlimited opportunities" for the players.

PM Modi said, "Today, opportunities in sports are not limited; they are unlimited. Today, an ecosystem has been created in the country where selections are not based on introduction or authority, but on thier skills and talents. Today, even a child from the poorest of poor families can now reach the top at a young age."

Nurturing Talent for 2036 Olympics

PM Modi emphasised on country's efforts to secure a bid for the 2036 Olympics and encouraged the youth to represent the country. He said that the Sansad Khel Mahotsav can identify talent from each constituency who can shine at the international level.

"India is going to host major sporting events in the coming years. In 2030, India will host the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. This will be a great opportunity for young athletes like you. Not only that, but India is also striving to host the biggest sporting event, the Olympics, in 2036. The young people who are 10 or 12 years old today will represent India in the 2036 Olympics," PM Modi said.

"We need to find them, nurture them, and bring them to the national stage right now. The MP Sports Festival can play a very important role in this. That's why I would like to tell all Members of Parliament today: this is a great responsibility. Identify talents within your constituencies who can shine India's name at the national and international levels, including at the Olympics. Provide them with all possible help. Guide them," he added.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav was organised from December 23 to December 25. PM Modi interacted virtually with youth participants in the Sansad Khel Mahotsav. He said that the players' enthusiasm, spirit, and excitement gave me a glimpse of India's strength. (ANI)

