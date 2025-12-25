Waha Capital Board Implementing Share Buyback Programme To Accelerate Shareholder Value Creation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Buyback plan underscores the company's commitment to delivering enhanced, sustainable returns for its shareholders

Abu Dhabi, UAE,December 2025 – Waha Capital PJSC (“Waha Capital”), a leading investment management company based in Abu Dhabi, today announced that its proposed share buyback programme of up to 10% of the Company's issued share capital has been approved by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) following shareholder approval at a General Assembly Meeting.The programme will be executed through open-market transactions in accordance with ADX and the Securities and Commodities Authority's (SCA) regulations, with the pace and scale of purchases determined by market conditions.Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director of Waha Capital, commented:“This buyback reflects the Board's confidence in the Company's outlook and our belief that the share price undervalues the intrinsic valueof the Company. As we build on this momentum heading into 2026, the share buyback programme represents a strategic and disciplined deployment of capital, reinforcing our focus on long-term value creation and delivering meaningful returns to our shareholders.”Waha Capital's continued strong results this year have been underpinned by the successful Waha Land transaction with Aldar and the highly profitable exit from Optasia, positioning the Company to carry positive momentum into the year-end and 2026.The Company delivered a 22% year-on-year increase in net profit to shareholders of AED 343 million for the first nine months ended on 30 September 2025, one of its strongest nine-month financial results, driven by strong performance across the business.