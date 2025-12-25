Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kerala BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar SLAMS Vijayan Over Sabarimala Gold Theft Scandal


2025-12-25 03:08:02
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar unleashes scathing attack on CM Pinarayi Vijayan amid explosive allegations of gold theft from Sabarimala Temple's treasury. Chandrasekhar accuses the LDF government of corruption, cover-ups, and mismanagement of temple assets.

