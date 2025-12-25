“I Want To Be Ready”: Kashmiris Face Retirement Reality

Representational Photo

Bashir Bhat wakes before dawn in Srinagar, weaving his delivery bike through narrow lanes and crowded markets.

At 42, he thinks about the future more than he used to.

Every month, he watches older men and women collect their pensions of about one thousand five hundred rupees and wonders how he will manage when he can no longer work.

“I see people struggling to buy medicine or food,” he says.“They get money every month, but it is not enough. I do not want to end up like that when I grow old.”

Bashir's concern reflects a wider reality in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Over eight lakh people in the Union Territory receive monthly pensions through the government's social schemes.

About four and a half lakh live in Kashmir Division, and three and a half lakh in Jammu Division.

The government recently raised payments for those aged 60 to 79 to one thousand five hundred rupees and for those above 80 to two thousand rupees per month. Pensions for people under 60 are one thousand two hundred fifty rupees.

These increases cover pensions for old age, widowhood, disability, and transgender beneficiaries.

But many pensioners still struggle to meet daily needs.

Haleema Zargar, 67, was at a stall in Bemina market buying apples. She said the monthly pension is not enough for basic expenses.

“I am grateful for the help,” she said,“but the price of food and medicine has gone up so much. This money can only last a few days.”

Government pensions once offered steady support for people who worked in public service.

A teacher, for example, might have retired with a monthly pension of fifty thousand rupees, enough for an annual income of six lakh rupees.

That allowed retirees to pay bills, cover medical expenses, and live comfortably.

But today, most workers outside government jobs must plan for themselves.

Financial experts stress the importance of starting early and saving consistently.

“Even small amounts can grow significantly over time,” said Dr. Rafiq Shah, a Srinagar-based financial advisor.“The key is discipline, patience, and understanding compound interest.”