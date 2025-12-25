New Monitoring Schedule For Green Technologies Approved In Azerbaijan's Liberated Areas

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan has approved the 2026 implementation schedule for monitoring the application of green technologies and energy efficiency in territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

The announcement was made during the 11th meeting of the Working Group on Coordination and Monitoring of Green Technologies and Energy Efficiency in Liberated Territories. Discussions also focused on heating provision and the current state of residential complexes.

Minister of Energy and Working Group Chairman Parviz Shahbazov highlighted the large-scale reconstruction and development projects being carried out in liberated territories under the directives of President Ilham Aliyev. Since the previous meeting, several residential areas and social infrastructure facilities have been completed or initiated, with over 65,000 residents currently living in these areas.

Under the green energy initiative, foundations have been laid for the“Shams” and“Ufug” solar power plants in Jabrayil, each with a capacity of 50 MW, while construction continues at the “Shafag” Solar Power Plant. In Kalbajar, wind energy potential measurement and monitoring works have commenced. Currently, 38 hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 307 MW are operating in the liberated territories.

The meeting reviewed reports on the implementation of previous decisions and monitoring results on the use of green technologies and energy efficiency. Evaluations were presented from Fuzuli and Aghdam cities, the villages of Dövlətyarlı (Fuzuli), Sarıcalı, Kəngərli, and Xıdırlı (Aghdam), and Mahruzlu and Zilanlı (Qubadli). Monitoring focused on solar panels, solar collectors, LED solar-powered lighting equipment, LED fixtures, poles, smart bus stops, and insulation materials used in construction.

The Working Group meeting was attended by representatives from relevant state institutions, the Special Representative Offices of the President in liberated territories, the Public Legal Entity “Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service,” the Shusha State Reserve Department, and Azeristiliktechizat JSC.