Qatar Launches Framework To Strengthen Govt Workforce

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has unveiled a new national framework aimed at bolstering the capabilities of its government workforce, marking a significant shift toward competency-based training and continuous professional development.

In its official X handle, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB), represented by the Institute of Public Administration, announced the launch of the 'National Plan for Training and Professional Development for 2026' yesterday, describing it as a“qualitative step” in modernising human capital development across government entities.

According to CGB, the plan focuses on aligning training programmes with annual performance evaluation results and the actual needs of employees, ensuring that professional development is directly linked to individual competencies and institutional priorities.

The approach is designed to move beyond traditional training models toward a more targeted, outcomes-driven system. It highlighted that the plan adopts a modern methodology centred on building behavioural, leadership and technical competencies across four levels, such as beginner, intermediate, advanced and expert.

Training programmes will be delivered through a mix of in-person sessions at the Institute of Public Administration and non-synchronous e-learning, offering greater flexibility for employees. The plan also emphasises strengthening internal government systems to maximise training impact. Programme selection will be coordinated with direct supervisors and based on performance assessments, while diversified training pathways will allow employees to tailor their development journeys according to their roles and skills.

Some of the key objectives outlined include enhancing institutional performance efficiency, responding to the state's vision for training and career development, diversifying learning methods to meet varied employee needs, and fostering a motivating environment for continuous learning.

The plan also seeks to ensure compliance with civil human resources legislation and to link training outcomes more closely with job performance.

In addition, the Bureau noted that a comprehensive guide to training programmes has been prepared and made available on the 'Kafaa' platform, providing employees with clear access to development opportunities and competency-based pathways.

CGB said the initiative reflects its commitment to building a competitive and agile government workforce capable of delivering high-quality public services.

The plan supports the objectives of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy by investing in human capital as a key driver of sustainable development and institutional excellence.