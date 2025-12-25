Inaugural Police Open Padel Championship For Men Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Police Sports Federation concluded its inaugural Police Open Padel Championship for Men at the 1969 Platinum Padel Hall, with 48 players from 24 teams participating.

The closing ceremony was attended by HE Security Advisor to HE the Minister of Interior Lieutenant General Saad bin Jassim Al Khulaifi and Vice President of the Qatar Police Sports Federation Colonel Ahmed bin Hamad Al-Thani along with several officers.

At the end of the championship, Youssef Hossam and George Wakim were crowned champions, with Sharif Makhlouf and Ali Zaghloul in second place and Mohammed Nasser Al Khanji and Nacho Villarino in third place.

Vice President of the Qatar Police Sports Federation Colonel Ahmed bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his satisfaction with the success of the championship, which saw outstanding participation and fierce competition among the teams.

The championship, he added, reflects the Federation's commitment to supporting open sports activities and fostering a spirit of competition and interaction among Ministry of Interior personnel and the wider community.

The participating players also praised the excellent organization, thanking the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Qatar Police Sports Federation, for its efforts in making the tournament a success.