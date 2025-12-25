Final Call Issued For Tasweer's 2026 Frame & Focus Advanced Photography Course

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar is issuing a final call for its Frame & Focus: Advanced Photography Course, a 14-week professional programme developed with The VII Foundation and Qatar Photography Society (QPS).

Designed for practitioners across the GCC, the course serves as a regional benchmark for those seeking to transition from technical proficiency to international narrative standards.

The curriculum provides an intensive exploration of documentary, portraiture, architecture, and landscape photography, with a core focus on visual storytelling and writing for images.

Beyond technical mastery, participants gain essential professional skills in digital processing and project development. Mentored by a world-class faculty including Gary Knight, Rena Effendi, and Ziyah Gafic, the programme concludes with a professional portfolio and a public exhibition in May 2026, hosted in collaboration with Alhosh Gallery. Photographers aged 21 and above residing in Qatar or the GCC are invited to submit their work for consideration.