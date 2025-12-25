Ukrainian Border Troops Destroy Russian Murom-M Complex, Two EW Stations On Southern Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service reported this, according to Ukrinform.

The drone operators identified the Murom-M system along with a camouflaged enemy EW station.

“FPV drones of Ukrainian border guards didn't wait long – the Murom burned, the EW station was reduced to dust. Later that night, our aerial reconnaissance spotted and destroyed another enemy shelter and a second EW complex,” the defenders reported.

Earlier, operators of the Furia strike drone unit of the Hart Border Brigade destroyed a Russian artillery gun, a tank, and several vehicles on the Southern Slobozhanshchyna front.

Photo: Screenshot of the video