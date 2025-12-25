Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Border Troops Destroy Russian Murom-M Complex, Two EW Stations On Southern Front

Ukrainian Border Troops Destroy Russian Murom-M Complex, Two EW Stations On Southern Front


2025-12-25 02:05:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service reported this, according to Ukrinform.

The drone operators identified the Murom-M system along with a camouflaged enemy EW station.

“FPV drones of Ukrainian border guards didn't wait long – the Murom burned, the EW station was reduced to dust. Later that night, our aerial reconnaissance spotted and destroyed another enemy shelter and a second EW complex,” the defenders reported.

Read also: Ukrainian National Guards thwart Russian mechanized assault, destroy dozens of enemy vehicles

Earlier, operators of the Furia strike drone unit of the Hart Border Brigade destroyed a Russian artillery gun, a tank, and several vehicles on the Southern Slobozhanshchyna front.

Photo: Screenshot of the video

MENAFN25122025000193011044ID1110523757



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search