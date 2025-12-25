Damage Reported As Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vladyslav Haivanenko, Acting Head of the Regional Military Administration, posted this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The strikes hit the communities of Mezhove, Dubovykivka, and Vasylkivka. The attack damaged an educational institution, two private houses, a vehicle, and gas pipelines. No injuries were reported.

Ukraine's air defense units shot down three Russian drones over the region.

Earlier, on December 24, Russian forces struck the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring a civilian.