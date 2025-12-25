Damage Reported As Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region
The strikes hit the communities of Mezhove, Dubovykivka, and Vasylkivka. The attack damaged an educational institution, two private houses, a vehicle, and gas pipelines. No injuries were reported.
Ukraine's air defense units shot down three Russian drones over the region.Read also: Russian attack damages Alley of Heroes and cemetery in Cherkasy, one casualty reported
Earlier, on December 24, Russian forces struck the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring a civilian.
