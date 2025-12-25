Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Damage Reported As Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

Damage Reported As Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region


2025-12-25 02:05:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vladyslav Haivanenko, Acting Head of the Regional Military Administration, posted this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The strikes hit the communities of Mezhove, Dubovykivka, and Vasylkivka. The attack damaged an educational institution, two private houses, a vehicle, and gas pipelines. No injuries were reported.

Ukraine's air defense units shot down three Russian drones over the region.

Read also: Russian attack damages Alley of Heroes and cemetery in Cherkasy, one casualty reported

Earlier, on December 24, Russian forces struck the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring a civilian.

MENAFN25122025000193011044ID1110523755



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search